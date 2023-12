Advertisment

New Delhi: In the Delhi meeting of the INDIA bloc held on December 19, Mamata Banerjee surprised even Arvind Kejriwal by proposing Kharge's name as a candidate for the post of Prime Minister in the upcoming general elections.

How interesting will the contest between Modi vs Kharge be in the 2024 general elections?

In this special episode of NewsDrum LIVE, know the behind-the-scenes story from senior journalists and political analysts Aurangzeb Naqshbandi and Shekhar Iyer.