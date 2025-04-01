'The Tiger's Share': Keshava Guha's new novel to release on April 8

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Touted to be intensely personal, modern and witty, author Keshava Guha's new novel "The Tiger's Share" will hit the stands on April 8, announced Hachette India on Tuesday.

The book, which will also be the first title to release under the prestigious 'John Murray' India imprint, is described as "both a family and a state-of-the-nation novel unlike anything else in contemporary Indian fiction".

"I am delighted that The Tiger’s Share will be the first novel to be published under the new John Murray India imprint. The 250-year legacy of John Murray includes, famously, Jane Austen, Lord Byron and 'On the Origin of Species'... In this book I have tried to do something perhaps old-fashioned but, I hope, of enduring value: to use the novel form as a way to take the temperature of society.

"Through the lives of two families in today’s Delhi, I tell a wider story of a city and a country, and the seismic changes both are going through," said Guha, the author of "Accidental Magic", in a statement.

"The Tiger's Share" follows Tara, a successful Delhi lawyer, and her younger brother, who is the opposite of her in every way. When their father retires, his announcement threatens to tear the family apart. Meanwhile, Tara's friend Lila seems to have it all, until her father's sudden death sparks a dispute with her brother over inheritance.

"Together, Tara and Lila are forced to confront the challenge that their ambition poses to patriarchal Delhi society," reads the description of the book.

"The Tiger's Share" is endorsed by Jnanpith awardee Amitav Ghosh, who called the book a "stylish and engaging tragic-comedy of manners, set against the backdrop of a collapsing environment".

"Keshava Guha is an astute and insightful observer of contemporary India," said the New York-based author of "Ibis Trilogy" and "Smoke and Ashes".

"The Tiger's Share" is priced at Rs 699.