'The unstable PM contender': posters targeting Nitish Kumar surfaces in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Posters blaming Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the Sultanganj bridge collapse in his State surfaced at a key traffic junction ahead of the Opposition parties meet here on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Police swung into action soon after learning about the posters put up at 'Chalukya Circle', just a stone's throw from the venue of the meeting which is being attended by Nitish Kumar.

One of the posters read: "Welcome to Shri Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister, Government of Bihar. Sultanganj Bridge, Nitish Kumar's gift to Bihar that keeps collapsing. While bridges in Bihar cannot withstand his reign, count on him to lead the 'Opposition Party' campaign."

Another poster said: "The unstable Prime Ministerial contender. Bangalore rolls out the Red Carpet for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. First date of Sultanganj bridge collapse - April 2022. Second date of Sultanganj bridge collapse - June 2023." Police have started investigation to find out who had put up these posters.