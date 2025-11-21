Theatre owner, driver attacked by armed group in Thrissur

Thrissur (Kerala), Nov 21 (PTI) A cinema theatre owner and his driver were allegedly attacked by a three-member armed gang in front of his house at Vellapaya here, police said on Friday.

Sunil (54), the owner of Ragam Theatre, and his driver Atheesh (38) suffered injuries in the attack, police said.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred around 9.45 pm on Thursday when Sunil reached his house near the Vellapara overbridge.

As Atheesh alighted from the car to open the gate, an unidentified man attacked him with a sword.

The FIR states that Atheesh sustained injuries on his hand while attempting to block the accused person’s attack.

At the same time, another assailant broke the car’s door glass with a hammer and attacked Sunil with a sword, causing injuries to his hands and fingers, FIR said.

The third accused sprayed a substance inside the car, and when Sunil tried to block him with his leg, the attacker struck him with a sword, police said.

As local residents gathered, the attackers fled the scene.

Sunil and Atheesh were admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur.

The Medical College Police registered a case based on Sunil’s statement and launched an investigation.

A police officer at the Medical College station said the accused have been identified and are members of a criminal gang.

Police have recovered CCTV footage of the incident, and efforts are underway to arrest the suspects.

Police suspect the attack on Sunil may be linked to a financial dispute, and further investigation is ongoing, the officer said.

Ragam Theatre is a popular cinema hall in Thrissur.