Theatre stampede case: Actor Allu Arjun charged with abetment of crime

Hyderabad, Dec 27 (PTI) The city police have filed a charge sheet in a court here against 23 people, including top Telugu actor Allu Arjun, in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of 'Pushpa-2' film at a theatre here last year.

Arjun has been named as accused no 11 in the charge sheet filed on December 24 and charged with abetting the crime. The theatre's owner, partners, manager and lower balcony In-charge and gatekeeper were named as accused no 1 to 10.

The chargesheet also names Allu Arjun's Managers, his personal security guards and bouncers, besides fans association in-charge and event organiser/electrician as accused.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar on Saturday said the investigation into the Sandhya theatre stampede case has been completed.

The investigation established lapses in planning, crowd management, security arrangements, and coordination among the theatre management, event organisers, private security personnel, and others involved during the incident, the Commissioner said.

"Following a comprehensive and detailed probe, a chargesheet was filed before the court on December 24. A total of 23 accused persons have been chargesheeted in the case. Of these, 14 accused were arrested, while nine accused, who obtained anticipatory bail, were served notices," he said in a release.

Further proceedings in the case will continue as per law, he said.

Allu Arjun was arrested after the 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was injured in the stampede during the screening of ‘Pushpa 2' movie at Sandhya theatre here on December 4, 2024.

The stampede took place as fans had gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor during the 'Pushpa 2' premiere.

Following the incident, the city police had registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on a complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13, 2024 in connection with the stampede and released from jail on December 14, 2024 after the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail. He was granted regular bail later.

Allu Arjun and the makers of the film 'Pushpa' had extended financial assistance to the family of the boy. The Telangana government had also announced financial assistance to the family. PTI VVK GDK VVK ROH