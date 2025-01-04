Theatre stampede case: Actor Allu Arjun completes formalities in court as part of bail conditions

Hyderabad, Jan 4 (PTI) Actor Allu Arjun, who was granted regular bail in a case over the death of a woman in a stampede here during the premiere of his latest film, 'Pushpa-2', on Saturday submitted sureties and bonds in a local court as per his bail conditions.

The actor, who went to court, personally, completed all the formalities as directed by the court, his lawyer, Ashok Reddy, told PTI. He was accompanied by his father-in-law, Chandrasekhar Reddy.

The II Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge here on Friday granted regular bail to Allu Arjun.

The court directed the actor to furnish two sureties, who shall execute bond for Rs 50,000 each, besides his own with the same amount.

As part of the bail conditions, the 'Pushpa' star has to appear before the investigating officer every Sunday between 10 am and 1 pm for a period of two months or till filing of the charge sheet, whichever is earlier.

The actor shall not change his residential address without prior intimation to the court, till disposal of the case. He was directed not to leave the country without prior permission from the court.

The actor was arrested on December 13 in connection with the incident and released from the jail on December 14 after the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail for four weeks, which would end on January 10.

Allu Arjun, who was named as accused no 11 in the case, had earlier filed the regular bail petition in court. He appeared through video conference before the court on December 27.

A 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was injured on December 4 during a stampede-like situation at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad when fans jostled to have a glimpse of the actor at the premiere of 'Pushpa 2' movie.

Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on a complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family. PTI GDK KH