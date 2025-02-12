Theft accused dies after suffering severe chest, abdomen pain in Jammu hospital

Jammu, Feb 12 (PTI) A man arrested in a theft case over a week ago died at a hospital here after complaining of severe pain in his chest and abdomen, police said on Wednesday.

Madhya Pradesh native Suresh Anuragi, who was presently residing in Jammu's Trikuta Nagar, was on February 4 arrested along with two other associates in a burglary case registered at police station Bahu Fort, they said in a statement late Tuesday night.

The police said the accused complained of severe pain in his chest and abdomen and was swiftly shifted to District Police hospital Jammu and his family was also informed.

Later, he was referred to Government Medical College Hospital at around 4 pm for treatment but breathed his last at around 9.30 pm, they said.

"Anuragi's family was present with him at the hospital during treatment,” the police said, adding that a request for magistrate inquiry has been raised and intimation was also sent to NHRC regarding the incident as per the provision of law.

Moreover, a request has been placed for post-mortem which will be conducted in the hospital on Wednesday, the police said.

“Police remain committed to a fair inquiry and at the same time steadfast in holding to the rule of law while discharging its duties,” the police said.

Quoting the mother of the deceased, the police said the accused who was in his 20’s was a drug addict and had also been admitted to a drug de-addiction centre in the past.

During the investigation of a burglary case, the police said several stolen household items including an LED, cylinder and fridge were recovered at the disclosure of the accused.

“Throughout his police remand, the medical checkup of the accused was conducted regularly (five times) as per the SOP,” it said. PTI TAS NB