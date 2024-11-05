Theft at Lucknow residence of UP Minister O P Rajbhar's son, former chauffeur detained

Lucknow/Ambedkar Nagar, Nov 5 (PTI) Police have detained the former chauffeur of Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar's family in connection with an alleged theft at the Lucknow residence of the minister's son, officials said on Tuesday.

The former chauffeur, Ramjeet Singh, was detained from Ambedkar Nagar in connection with an alleged theft involving nearly Rs 3 lakh from the Diamond Apartment residence of Arvind Rajbhar, the son of UP Panchayati Raj minister, the officials said.

Arvind's residence is situated in the Sadar Bazaar area of Lucknow under the Hussainganj police station limits.

According to the officials, the Hussainganj police registered an FIR on Tuesday based on a complaint filed by Sanjay Rajbhar, the minister's current driver, who is undergoing treatment for mouth cancer at Medanta Hospital in Lucknow.

Sanjay said Ramjeet Singh had visited him at the Diamond Apartment shortly before the alleged theft occurred. When Sanjay informed him that he was going to the hospital with his wife, Ramjeet inquired about the house key. Sanjay stated that the key was with the guard.

In his complaint, Sanjay claimed he had Rs 3 lakh in total, of which he took 25,000 rupees for his hospital visit, leaving the remaining amount in a bag in his room. Upon returning, he discovered that Rs 2.75 lakh and his wife's jewellery were missing.

Sanjay alleged that Ramjeet, in collusion with the cook, Gorakh Sahani, had stolen the money and jewellery.

Ram Kumar Gupta, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Hussainganj, said that the FIR was filed under relevant sections of the BNS, including Section 305, which pertains to theft in a residential dwelling. "An investigation is underway," Gupta said.

In Ambedkar Nagar, the local Tanda police reported that Ramjeet was taken into custody for questioning regarding the alleged theft.

Deepak Singh Raghuvanshi, the SHO of Tanda Kotwali police station, said Ramjeet was on leave at his family home in Tanda for Diwali when the police arrived to question him.

Ramjeet's wife, Geeta, expressed her confusion about the police's actions, saying, "The police came looking for Ramjeet and took him, saying it was a matter of money. Later, they returned and searched the entire house." Arvind Rajbhar, who is also the national general secretary of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (Subhaspa), released a video statement regarding the incident.

"We live in Diamond Apartment and Sanjay Rajbhar has been my driver for a long time. We collected Rs 3 lakh for his cancer treatment," he said.

"We live in Diamond Apartment and Sanjay Rajbhar has been my driver for a long time. We collected Rs 3 lakh for his cancer treatment," he said.

He further said, "I have learned that with the help of cook Gorakh Sahani, Ramjeet Rajbhar, who was dismissed, managed to obtain the apartment key and stole nearly Rs 3 lakh from the bag." In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Arvind Rajbhar was a candidate for the NDA alliance from the Ghosi constituency. He lost the election.