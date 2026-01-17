Theft at Punjabi Bagh home; valuables worth Rs 1 cr stolen

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) A house in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh was broken into, and valuables worth Rs 1 crore were stolen when the family was away at a wedding, police said on Saturday.

When the family returned Friday night, it found the home ransacked, they said.

Stolen items include jewellery and other items, totalling worth R 1 crore, they said.

"The family had gone out to attend a wedding. On returning, they noticed the main door lock was broken, and household articles were scattered across the rooms. Valuables were missing," the officer said.

Police have filed a theft FIR and formed several teams to hunt for the burglar(s), an officer said.

Police are scanning footage from CCTV cameras installed in and around the locality to identify the suspects and reconstruct their movements before and after the crime.

Investigators are also questioning neighbours and security guards to determine if any suspicious activity was noticed in the area on the night of the incident.

"We are examining technical and local intelligence inputs. All possible angles are being probed," the officer said. PTI SSJ VN VN