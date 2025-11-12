Theft at SHO's house in UP's Hardoi, 4 suspended

Hardoi (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) Jewellery worth around Rs 35 lakh was found stolen from the residence of a station house officer (SHO) located inside the high security police lines here, officials said on Wednesday.

Four police personnel -- Head Constable Shravan Kumar Pandey and Constables Swarnlesh, Satendra Kumar, and Azad -- who were deployed at Gate No. 2 of the police lines, have been suspended, they said.

The incident took place at the government residence of Savayajpur SHO Prince Kumar, situated within the high-security police lines area, they said. According to the complaint, when the SHO visited his quarters on November 9 to collect his winter uniform, he found the locks broken and cupboards ransacked. Gold ornaments, including necklaces, chains, bangles, 'mangalsutra', rings, and other jewellery items worth about Rs 20 lakh, were missing.

In addition, ornaments worth Rs 15 lakh received as gifts from his wife's relatives were also found stolen, bringing the total loss to nearly Rs 35 lakh.

According to the police sources, the house was often locked as the officer stayed at his posting location.

"A formal FIR regarding the matter has been registered at the city police station on November 10," Hardoi Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said.

A departmental inquiry has been ordered and the investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the perpetrators, officials said. PTI COR CDN SHS SHS