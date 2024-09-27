'Theft' at Telangana Deputy CM Vikramarka's house, police suspect servant's role

Hyderabad, Sep 27 (PTI) A theft allegedly took place at the house of Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at Banjara Hills here and a servant is suspected to be involved in it, police said on Friday.

Vikramaraka currently resides at the government's 'Praja Bhavan' at Begumpet here.

A complaint was received from Vikramarka's personal assistant on Thursday that some money and ornaments were missing from the house at Banjara Hills. The incident is believed to have happened a couple of days ago, they said.

The suspect, who takes care of house cleaning and others, was absconding and efforts were on to nab him.

A case of 'theft by servant' was registered and an investigation is in progress, police said.

Some staff members usually stay at the house, they said.