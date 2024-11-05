Theft at UP Minister O P Rajbhar's house, son's chauffeur detained

Ambedkar Nagar (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) Police here have detained the chauffeur of Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar's son in connection with an alleged theft at their residence in Lucknow, officials said on Tuesday.

Police officials said Ramjeet Rajbhar was picked up from his home in Tanda on Tuesday morning for questioning regarding the missing money at the minister's house.

"The police came asking for Ramjeet. They took him away, saying it was about some money issue. Later, they returned with him and searched the entire house," said the accused's wife.

The SHO of Tanda Kotwali police station, Deepak Singh Raghuvanshi, said, "Ramjeet Rajbhar has been brought in for questioning. The investigation is underway." Ramjeet, a resident of Paharpur village, was on a break at his family home in Tanda for Diwali when the police arrived, officials said. PTI COR KIS NSD NSD