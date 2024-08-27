Theft suspect mercilessly beaten by people in Bihar’s Araria

Araria, Aug 27 (PTI) A man was mercilessly beaten up by a group of people in Bihar's Araria district after being caught on suspicion of theft, police said on Tuesday.

A video of the incident, showing a group of people pulling down the man's pants, ruthlessly assaulting him and pouring chilli powder on his private parts, went viral on social media.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Araria district police described the act as "inhuman" and arrested one person in connection with the incident. The arrested person has been identified as Mohd Sheefat, a resident of Islamnagar in Araria district.

"The disturbing video shows the victim with his hands tied and pants down. He was taken hostage and brutally assaulted by a group of people. A man pours chilli powder on his private parts...," said a local police officer on the condition of anonymity.

The district police has registered a case and verified the authenticity of the video…investigation was launched and an accused has been arrested in connection with the case. Police are also trying to nab other accused involved in the case," said the statement.

In the video, a few men can be seen mercilessly beating the victim as he pleads for mercy, it said, adding the video went viral on Monday. PTI COR PKD RG