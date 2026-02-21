Theft suspect's death: Family, activist claim torture, police refute allegations

Chennai, Feb 21 (PTI) A judicial enquiry has been ordered into the death of a 29 year-old man picked up for enquiry, police said on Saturday, even as the victim's family and a human rights activist claimed he suffered police torture.

The Sankar Nagar police, coming under the Tambaram Commissionerate, picked up Punithan in connection with a theft case recently.

Executive Director of human rights organisation "People's Watch", Henry Tiphagne claimed that Punithan's brother was informed days later that the man was unwell and that his death was confirmed by a government hospital in the city the same day.

The family staged a protest at the hospital alleging police torture. Officials said that the body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem.

Tiphagne also claimed Punithan, belonging to the SC community, was subjected to "brutal torture." When contacted, officials of Sankar Nagar police station attributed the death to medical causes.

Police sources said that a judicial enquiry has been ordered into the matter. PTI JR SA