Thefts at two temples near Thrissur range DIG office in Kerala

Thrissur(Kerala), Feb 12 (PTI) Thefts occurred at two temples located close to the Thrissur Range DIG office here, police said on Thursday.

The thefts came to light when the temples were opened in the morning, police said.

In both temples, the donation box was forcibly opened by the thief on Wednesday night, it said.

At one temple, no money was lost as it had already been taken out of the box, but from the other, some amount was stolen, police said.

While one of the temples shares its boundary with the Thrissur Range DIG's office, the other is located around 200 meters away from there.

A case of theft has been registered and an investigation has been launched to find the thief, it added.