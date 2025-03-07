Their courageous journey stands as beacon of 'Nari Shakti': Rajnath on INSV Tarini expedition

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) On the eve of Women's Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday virtually interacted with the crew of Navika Sagar Parikrama II, who are circumnavigating the globe aboard INSV Tarini. He said their unwavering resilience and calm demeanour during extended periods of harsh maritime conditions, exemplify the "exceptional capabilities" of women today.

Navika Sagar Parikrama II is an Indian Navy expedition attempting a double-handed circumnavigation of the earth via the three Great Capes. The boat was flagged off from Goa on October 2 in 2024 by Navy Chief Adm Dinesh K Tripathi.

The official X handle of the spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence shared some photos of Singh's online interaction with the crew -- Lt Cdr Dilna K & Lt Cdr Roopa A -- and also a statement by him on this expedition.

"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh interacted with the courageous crew of Navika Sagar Parikrama II -- Lt Cdr Dilna K & Lt Cdr Roopa A -- who are circumnavigating the globe aboard #INSVTarini. He lauded their courage, dedication, and resilience," it said.

The NSP II embodies "India's commitment to women's leadership in #maritime & #defencesectors", it wrote on the social media platform.

"On the eve of International Women's Day, I interacted with the amazing crew of Navika Sagar Parikrama II. Their courageous journey aboard INSV Tarini, tackling the immense challenge of circumnavigating the globe, stands as a beacon of Nari Shakti. Their unwavering resilience, calm demeanour, and meticulous approach during extended periods of harsh maritime conditions, while traversing thousands of nautical miles, exemplify the exceptional capabilities of women today. As a proud nation, we celebrate their unparalleled achievements and extend our heartfelt wishes for the successful completion of this remarkable expedition," the Defence Minister said.