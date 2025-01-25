Their 'Jumla Patra' admission of defeat in Delhi: Sisodia on BJP manifesto

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday rejected the third and final part of the BJP manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' as a "Jumla Patra", claiming the saffron party has copied AAP's schemes and policies, and it seems they have already admitted their defeat in the assembly polls.

With less than two weeks to go for the assembly polls, senior BJP leader Amit Shah released the final part of the BJP manifesto Saturday, promising to clean Yamuna in three years, providing complete ownership rights of plots in 1,700 unauthorised colonies, and implementing welfare measures for gig workers and labourers.

Addressing a press conference after Shah's announcement, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said it was the BJP's "Jumla Patra".

Shah announced 50,000 jobs if the BJP came to power in Delhi that has a population of 3.5 crore, he said.

"It appears from the BJP's manifesto and the announcements made by Shah, that it has already admitted that it is losing the elections and not going to form government," Sisodia said.

Instead of presenting any vision or plan for Delhi, Shah abused Arvind Kejriwal, he charged. "Kejriwal, whom Shah abused, has got a plan (for Delhi). He provided 12 lakh jobs during COVID," Sisosida asserted.

The former Deputy chief minister also alleged the BJP was behind sealing of shops in Delhi that Shah has promised to deseal if his party comes to power. "When the AAP came to power, efforts were made to deseal the shops but BJP leaders prevented it," he alleged.

Rather than giving "Jumlas", Shah should focus on providing security to the people of Delhi including traders "who are living under fear due to poor law and order in the city".

Shah also promised proving life insurance cover for lawyers and electric buses in the city both of which were already introduced by the AAP government, Sisodia claimed.

While releasing the BJP manifesto, Shah also slammed Kejriwal, accusing him of "lying" and not fulfilling his promises and asserted that "getting rid of liars and betrayers" is the biggest poll issue in the national capital.

The BJP manifesto also promised free travel of up to Rs 4,000 annually for needy students in Delhi Metro under the National Common Mobility Card scheme.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said in a post in Hindi, "Today, Amit Shah came to Delhi and abused me and left. Will Delhi develop by abusing me? The BJP has neither any plan nor any vision for Delhi. If nothing else, why not just repeat the facilities we are providing? The BJP has surrendered. The BJP's election is over." On the BJP's promise to give full ownership rights to people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies, he said, "This is the same promise that the Prime Minister made in 2015 and 2020. Now again the same old promise? You don't even hesitate to lie so openly. False promises in every election?" PTI VIT VIT TIR TIR