Their party is Hamas: Sanjay Raut on Shinde's Dussehra rally jibe

Mumbai, Oct 25 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday likened the rival Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde with Hamas.

A day earlier, during his Dussehra rally, the Maharashtra Chief Minister had said in future Uddhav Thackeray would form alliance with the AIMIM and embrace even "Hamas, Hizbul, will meet Lashkar-e-Taiba" for the sake of power.

Talking to reporters here, Raut said Shinde's comments reflected his thinking and how the BJP had influenced the Shinde-led Sena.

"They themselves are Hamas. I do not want to take these names, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul, etc. They do not matter to Maharashtra and India, but these people's brains are occupied by Hamas," he said.

Hamas, a militant organisation which controls the Gaza Strip, is in news after it launched incursions inside Israel earlier this month, triggering a strong retaliation by the latter.

Raut further said the BJP and Shinde-led Sena will not be in power in the state and country in 2024, and the Shinde group's last Dussehra rally took place on Tuesday. PTI PR KRK