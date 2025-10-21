Their sacrifices continue to inspire us: Fadnavis on Police Commemoration Day

Mumbai, Oct 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday paid floral tributes at the martyrs' memorial here to mark the Police Commemoration Day and said their sacrifice continues to inspire people to uphold courage and integrity.

He laid a wreath at the memorial located at the police headquarters at Naigaon in Mumbai.

On October 21, 1959, 10 valiant policemen laid down their lives in an ambush laid by heavily armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh. Since then, October 21 is observed as Police Commemoration Day every year.

Fadnavis in a post on X said, "On Police Commemoration Day, we bow in gratitude to the brave officers who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Their sacrifice continues to inspire us to uphold courage and integrity." Deputy Guardian Minister for Mumbai Suburban District Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Maharashtra Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, consuls and representatives of various countries, senior police officials and invitees were also present on the wreath laying ceremony.

In his address at the ceremony, Fadnavis also paid homage to 191 police personnel, including 34 officers and 157 constables, who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation over the past year.

The names of the personnel were read out, followed by a ceremonial salute accompanied by the police band and a three-volley gun salute. Uniformed officers and jawans also paid their respects.

The chief minister later interacted with the families of the deceased personnel, senior police officials and guests present at the ceremony.