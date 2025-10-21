New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the police personnel, saying their steadfast dedication keeps the nation and its people safe.

"On Police Commemoration Day, we salute the courage of our police personnel and recall the supreme sacrifice by them in the line of duty. Their steadfast dedication keeps our nation and people safe," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"Their bravery and commitment in times of crisis and in moments of need are appreciable," the prime minister said.

The Police Commemoration Day is observed on October 21 every year.

This day is observed as Martyr's Day in all police forces of the country to commemorate the sacrifices of ten policemen who laid down their lives while defending India's borders with China in 1959.