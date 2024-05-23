Thematic decorations, discounts for inked voters: NDMC ramps up preparations for polling day

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) To enhance the aesthetic and functional aspects of polling stations in its jurisdiction, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has made comprehensive arrangements which include thematic decorations celebrating the 'Power of Democracy' and special accommodations for voters with disabilities.

In a statement on Thursday, the NDMC shared its detailed efforts to ensure a pleasant voting experience for both the general public and prominent figures, including the President and Chief Justice of India, residing in its jurisdiction, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on May 25.

To further encourage voter turnout, the NDMC has also collaborated with over 92 local businesses to offer discounts to inked voters on election day.

This initiative, part of the "Chunav Ka Parv" campaign, invites voters to enjoy "Delicious Democracy Discounts" at participating outlets, the agency said.

"The NDMC has been working to enhance the aesthetic and functional aspects of polling stations which include theme-based decorations at ten polling locations, featuring pink booths adorned with floral decorations, green environments promoting sustainability, and special accommodations for persons with disabilities," the statement said.

Additional features like selfie points, potted plants, and thematic decorations celebrating the "Power of Democracy" aiming to create a festive atmosphere for voters will also be set up, it added.

Recognised as a unique civic body catering to the needs of numerous VVIPs, the NDMC serves top legislative, judicial, and executive officials, the agency said.

These include the President of India, the Vice President, the Chief Justice of India, former Presidents, Prime Ministers, and other high-ranking dignitaries. They, alongside the general populace, will cast their votes at various designated polling stations within the NDMC area, it added. Special arrangements have been made at several key locations, including the Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya, CPWD Service Station, Atal Adarsh Vidhyalaya, and others, ensuring a smooth and pleasant voting process for all, the release said. PTI NSM RPA