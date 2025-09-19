Then PM Shastri provided decisive political leadership: Rajnath on India's victory in 1965 war

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday hailed then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and the Indian soldiers for India's victory over Pakistan in the 1965 war saying it was a test of the nation's strength.

Singh said India managed to face the uncertainty and challenges in 1965 due to the "strong-willed" leadership of Shastri as he not only provided decisive political leadership, but also raised the morale of the entire nation.

The defence minister was interacting with the veterans and the families of the fallen heroes of the 1965 war at an event.

Asserting that Indians have time-and-again proved that the country creates its own destiny, Singh described Operation Sindoor as a shining example of this firm resolve.

"Operation Sindoor showed our enemies how strong we are. The coordination and courage with which our forces executed the operation is proof that victory is no longer an exception for us; it has become our habit. We must always maintain this habit," he said.

However, the highlight of the defence minister address was his observation on the 1965 war.

"No war is fought only on the battlefield; victory in war is the result of the collective resolve of the entire nation," Singh said.

"During that time in 1965, India managed to face the uncertainty and challenges, also due to the strong-willed leadership of Lal Bahadur Shastri ji. He not only provided decisive political leadership, but also raised the morale of the entire nation to greater heights ." "Even under adverse circumstances, we displayed unity and won the war," Singh said.

In his address, the defence minister paid glowing tributes to the fallen heroes of the 1965 war and those who ensured that India emerged victorious in the test of strength.

"Pakistan thought it could frighten us through infiltration, guerrilla tactics and surprise attacks, but little did it know that every Indian soldier serves the motherland with the feeling that the sovereignty and integrity of the nation will never be compromised at any cost," he said.

Singh highlighted the "unmatched bravery and patriotism" displayed by the Indian soldiers during various battles fought during the 1965 war, including the Battle of Asal Uttar, Battle of Chawinda and Battle of Phillora.

The defence minister made special mention of the indomitable spirit and valour of Param Vir Chakra awardee Abdul Hamid who laid down his life while destroying numerous enemy tanks under relentless barrage of machine gun tank fire during the Battle of Asal Uttar.

"Our brave Abdul Hamid taught us that bravery is not about the size of the weapon, it is about the size of the heart. His valor teaches us that even in the most difficult circumstances, the combination of courage, restraint and patriotism can make the impossible possible," he said.

The defence minister also highlighted how India gave a befitting reply to its enemy following the Pahalgam terror attack.

"The cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam still fills our hearts with pain and grief. It shook us, but didn't break our morale," he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a pledge to teach terrorists a lesson they never could have imagined," he said.

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan.

The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

Singh also said that India as a nation has not been very fortunate in matters concerning its neighbours since Independence.

"Challenges of one kind or another have always come before us. But this is the specialty of us Indians, that we did not sit back accepting these challenges as fate. We worked hard and shaped our own destiny, created our own future," he said. PTI MPB ZMN