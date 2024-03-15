There can't be discrimination in computing pensionary benefits of retired HC judges, says SC

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) There cannot be any discrimination in computing the pensionary benefits of retired judges of high courts based on whether they were elevated from the bar or the district judiciary, the Supreme Court said on Friday. A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said the pensionary benefits of a retired high court judge, who was elevated from the district judiciary, should be computed based on his or her last drawn salary as a high court judge.

The bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, was hearing a matter pertaining to the pensionary benefits of a former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.