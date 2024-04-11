There could be many 'national crushes' but 'national trust' is only PM Modi's guarantee: Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur (HP), Apr 11 (PTI) Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said that there could be many "national crushes" in the country but "national trust" is only the guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisment

Thakur, who is the BJP candidate from Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat, said Prime Minister Modi is the most popular leader not only of the country but also of the world.

"Entire India is today celebrating the great festival of democracy with full enthusiasm. Although there will be many 'national crushes' in the country but 'national trust' is only Modi's guarantee," he said addressing a rally at Gandhi Chowk in Hamirpur.

The minister said the public today trust only Prime Minister Modi and his guarantees.

Advertisment

Thakur said the Congress and its guarantees have failed in the entire country and Himachal Pradesh is no exception where the party failed to fulfill its promise to give Rs 1,500 to women per month, buy milk for Rs 100 per liter and give five lakh jobs to youth.

Exhorting the BJP workers to expose misdeeds of the Congress and its leaders, he said that the BJP was a cadre based party and it would win all the seats in the state.

Thakur said today's rally had proved that the BJP was fully intact and there was no difference between the old and new workers and leaders, while on the other hand the Congress was a divided house and that was why it could not announce the names of its candidates yet.

Advertisment

He said that each voter will matter and as such the workers will keep their own booths intact and ensure that maximum polling takes place on June 1.

"Those who had joined the BJP after the Rajya Sabha elections should be given all support during the coming bye-elections to the Vidhan Sabha," he added.

Prominent among those who attended the rally were BJP state chief Rajiv Bindal, former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, Congress rebels and now BJP candidates Rajendra Rana and ID Lakhanpal and Independent MLA Ashish Sharma who recently joined the party.

Advertisment

Former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, who celebrated his 81st birthday on Wednesday, was not present due to ill health after hectic birthday celebration, said a party spokesman of the party.

Thakur appealed to the people of Hamirpur to oust the Congress from power.

He denied charges of discrimination with Hamirpur district during his tenure as the chief minister and said that various schemes and programmes were launched and Hamirpur was given its due share in every field of development.

Advertisment

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Thakur said the Congress leader is in a habit of telling lies and was making false accusations against him and the BJP.

He said that everything would become crystal clear on June 4 when the election results would be announced and the party would win all the seats.

Speaking on the occasion, Bindal said the people of Himachal Pradesh will elect Thakur for the fifth time with over five lakh votes.

Advertisment

Taking a dig at the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, he said that while the Centre gave the country a public welfare scheme like 'Ayushman Bharat' and the Jairam Thakur government gave the 'Him Care' scheme in the state, an attempt is being made by the state to stop this scheme.

Bindal said the BJP's target in Himachal is four out of four seats and the party would surpass 400-mark in the Lok Sabha elections.

On this occasion, all the BJP workers present in the rally took the resolution to ensure the party's victory in all nine assembly seats in the bye-polls.

Bye-polls would be held in six assembly seats along with four Lok Sabha seats on June 1 and if resignation of three independent legislators is accepted the bye-polls could be held on nine seats.

Rajendra Rana, ID Lakhanpal and Ashish Sharma, all the new entrants in the party, also addressed the rally and expressed their full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the BJP. PTI/COR/BPL AS AS