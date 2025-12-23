There has been paradigm shift in healthcare in last 11 years: Nadda

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Tuesday said there has been a paradigm shift in healthcare in the last 11 years and noted that the public-private partnership (PPP) model reflects a forward-looking approach to expanding medical education and healthcare delivery.

Nadda said this while participating in the 'bhumi pujan' ceremony marking the commencement of construction of two new medical colleges under the PPP model in Dhar and Betul districts of Madhya Pradesh.

These institutions are part of four PPP-based medical colleges being developed at Dhar, Betul, Katni and Panna in MP and are linked with existing district hospitals to strengthen both medical education and healthcare service delivery.

Under this model, the state government has provided up to 25 acres of land on lease, while private service providers will construct academic and clinical infrastructure, including medical college buildings, hostels, laboratories, and residential complexes, a health ministry statement said.

The associated district hospitals will be upgraded in strict accordance with National Medical Commission (NMC) norms while remaining under the administrative control of the state government to ensure uninterrupted public health services.

Addressing the gathering in Dhar, Nadda described the occasion as a historic milestone, noting that the PPP model reflects a forward-looking approach to expanding medical education and healthcare delivery.

He highlighted that India's healthcare system, once focused primarily on curative care, has undergone a paradigm shift since 2017 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, moving towards preventive, promotive and holistic healthcare.

Nadda underscored the role of over 1.82 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) in delivering comprehensive primary healthcare, particularly maternal and child health services, from pregnancy to safe institutional delivery and vaccination.

He also noted the success of the U-WIN portal, which enables real-time immunisation surveillance for approximately 2.5 crore pregnant women and 2.5 crore children nationwide, supported by Anganwadi and ASHA workers.

Highlighting the key achievements during his address in Betul, the Union health minister informed that institutional deliveries in the country have risen to nearly 89 per cent, driven by ASHA workers' grassroots mobilisation. He said India's decline in the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) has been more than twice the global average.

Over 40 crore people have been screened for hypertension, with 6.80 crore diagnosed and under treatment. Over 40 crore have been screened for diabetes, with 4.60 crore diagnosed and receiving care. Cancer screening initiatives have reached millions, identifying thousands of cases early.

Nadda emphasised that systematic screening and early detection are enabling timely treatment and improved health outcomes.

The minister also highlighted the unprecedented growth in medical education infrastructure, saying medical colleges have increased from 387 in 2014 to 819 at present.

MBBS seats have more than doubled from 51,000 to over 1.28 lakh, he said.

The government is committed to adding 75,000 new medical seats by 2029, strengthening India's healthcare human resources.