There has been spike in country's crime rate in last 10 years: Cong leader

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Congress leader Haroon Yusuf on Wednesday attacked the BJP government at the Centre, alleging that there has been a spike in the crime rate of the country in the last 10 years.

Exuding confidence that the INDIA bloc, of which the Congress is a part, will form government, he said the issue will addressed on a priority bases when the alliance comes to power. Chairperson of the Congress' media and strategic campaign committee for the Lok Sabha elections, Yusuf in a statement said his party's poll manifesto has emphasised on controlling crime, particularly those against women and children.

The crime rate has witnessed a spike in the past 10 years across the country, he alleged. The Congress manifesto also promises to implement effective crime prevention in Delhi, Yusuf said.

He appealed to Centre and the Delhi Lt Governor to fill the 13,500 vacant posts in the Delhi Police.