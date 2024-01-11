There have been 'grave injustices in every field' under BJP's rule: Cong

Srinagar, Jan 11 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday said the last ten years of the BJP rule have been a period of "injustice" and party leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is to fight for the economic, social and political justice in the country.

"Gandhi is undertaking the yatra again and it is called as 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'. He will take the yatra from Manipur to Maharashtra and travel 6,713 km across 15 states and 110 districts in 66 days. It will culminate at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai," Congress national spokesperson Meem Afzal told reporters at a press conference here.

Afzal said that Gandhi had after the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', which culminated here in January last year, promised to undertake the yatra again and it would start on January 14 from Imphal.

"This yatra is to fight for justice, including economic, social and political justice in the country. We have given a slogan that 'pichle das saal, anyay kaal' (last ten years, period of injustice). The last ten years have been an example of injustice. There have been grave injustices in every field," the Congress leader said.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has tried to "destroy democracy and the Constitution" in the country.

Escalating his attack on the ruling BJP, Afzal said the back-breaking inflation has "destroyed" savings of the poor and middle class, adding this government has become a "puppet" in the hands of few rich businessmen.

Afzal said the poor people in the country "are being discriminated upon".

"The people of Kashmir are suffering because of discrimination. They are facing it every day. The government is also befooling the people on the China issue," he said.

When asked whether the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summon to National Conference president Farooq Abdullah was a part of pressure tactics on the opposition leaders before the general elections, the Congress leader said that "there was no second thought about it". PTI SSB AS AS