There is a Modi wave: Navneet Rana blames rivals for distorting remarks

Amravati: BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Amravati, Navneet Rana, on Wednesday said there is a Modi wave in the country, and blamed political rivals for “distorting” her remarks at a rally to make it seem as if she was questioning the existence of such a wave.

“There was a Modi wave, there is a Modi wave and there will be a Modi wave. Modi is needed for the progress of the country,” Rana said.

“There was an attempt by opponents to edit the video of my speech and distort my remarks,” she said, a day after the Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) said she was speaking the truth.

Addressing a rally in her constituency on Monday, Rana had said, “We will have to fight this election as if it were a gram panchayat election. We will have to bring all the voters to the booth by 12 noon and tell them to vote.” “If anyone thinks that there is a Modi wave, remember that in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, I was elected as an independent candidate despite a huge (ruling party) machinery,” Rana had said.