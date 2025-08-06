There is need for popular govt in Manipur: Biren Singh

Imphal, Aug 6 (PTI) There is a need for a popular government in Manipur, former chief minister N Biren Singh said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme, Singh said he was forced to resign due to the situation in the state.

"We all know how President's Rule came to be imposed in the state.... There is a need for a popular government, and it should come. I have stood for popular government from the very beginning. Due to the situation, I was forced to resign. You all know it," he said.

"I understand people are facing hardship, and I wish for the presence of a popular government as well. In my opinion, in a popular government, the people and the administrators can go hand in hand more comfortably," he added.

Addressing a programme earlier in the day at Heingang in Imphal East district, the BJP leader said that while the people of Assam have wholeheartedly supported the eviction drive in that state, the action taken by his government in Manipur against encroachment did not receive that much support.

"When I evicted a section of encroachers along the national highway, I was called communal. It would have been better if I had been given some support, as the eviction drives were for the people and the state, and not for myself. Then again, I am blamed for evicting encroachers from reserved forests, and asked why I waged a campaign to eradicate drugs," he said. PTI CORR SOM