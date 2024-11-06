There is no Chinese infiltration on Himachal border, says Governor Shukla

Shimla, Nov 6 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Wednesday said there is no infiltration by China on the border of the state.

His remarks came days after Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said that drones have been spotted on the Indo-China border in Kinnaur district.

"China has now understood that they cannot take even a single inch of Indian land," Shukla said.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event organised by the Panchayati Raj Department at the Raj Bhawan here.

The tribal districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti share a 240-km border with China which is traversed by nine high altitude mountain passes.

When asked about the statement of Revenue Minister Negi that drones have been spotted on the Indo-China border in Kinnaur district and that they are likely being used for surveillance and espionage purposes, Shukla said, "I have visited the border areas of the state and met the soldiers. There is no infiltration by China on the border of Himachal Pradesh." Negi, the MLA from Kinnaur, had on October 12 said that multiple drones frequently flying near the border area have been spotted in the past week and several people have informed him about such sightings.

He had said that public representatives should visit the border to boost the morale of the soldiers. PTI BPL KVK KVK