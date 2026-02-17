There is no country like that, says SC after accused claims to be citizen of Vanuatu

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) There is no country like that, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday while hearing the bail plea of an accused who said he was a citizen of Vanuatu, a Pacific island nation.

A bench of justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria was hearing a plea filed by the man who had challenged a Calcutta High Court order denying him bail in a cheating case.

His counsel told the bench that he was in custody for nearly one year and three months.

"You are a citizen of which country," the bench asked.

When the lawyer said the petitioner was a citizen of Vanuatu, the bench asked, "Have you been there." As the lawyer said no, the bench observed, "There is no country like that. We also know a country called Kailasa. Similar to that." Self-proclaimed godman Nithyananda claims to have set up a country called the "United States of Kailasa" in 2019.

The counsel argued that the petitioner was already granted bail in four other cases.

The bench then asked the lawyer appearing for West Bengal, "How much time will you take to conclude the trial?".

The state's counsel said it was likely to conclude within six to eight months.

The petitioner's counsel sought the court's permission to withdraw the petition.

"Dimissed as withdrawn," the bench said. PTI ABA ZMN