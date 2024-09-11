There is no friendly fight proposal from BJP: Ajit Pawar

Pune, Sep 10 (PTI) Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday denied that the ally BJP had proposed a friendly fight in 25 assembly seats in the state on which there is a tussle among the ruling alliance partners.

The BJP, Shiv Sena and the NCP led by him will sort out ticket distribution issues for all 288 assembly seats together, Pawar told reporters here.

Elsewhere, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule too denied reports that there was a proposal to allow friendly fights on some seats.

"I don't know about the news report you are referring to. I did meet Amit bhai (Amit Shah) as he was in Mumbai on Monday. I spoke to him over the price issues of soybean, cotton, the ban on onion export. The news report is incorrect," Ajit Pawar said.

Asked if there could be friendly contests on some seats if the three parties failed to reach consensus, he said all this was speculation.

"We have done the discussion over most of the seats, (discussion) over some seats is left. We will inform when it is finalized," Pawar said.

He also dismissed claims that the NCP might contest alone. PTI SPK KRK