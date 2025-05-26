There is no need to panic: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on rising COVID cases

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said there is no need to panic about COVID-19 cases, even as she asserted that the hospitals were fully prepared to tackle if the number rises.

According to official figures, Delhi has 104 cases of the resurgent virus.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, she said, "We have details of the COVID-19 cases. Our hospitals have all the facilities. We have also issued an advisory." "We have analysed the scenario and there is no panic situation," she said.

On Friday, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh said that 23 COVID cases had been reported till Thursday, and the government was verifying whether the infected, if they were residents of Delhi, had travelled outside the city recently.

The minister said the cases were reported by private labs and there is no need to panic, adding that the variant has normal influenza-like symptoms.