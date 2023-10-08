There is no reason India cannot take back 'Sindh': Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, Oct 8(PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said if Shri Ram Janmabhoomi can be taken back after 500 years, there is no reason why we cannot take back "Sindhu" – the Sindh province, now in Pakistan.

According to a press statement issued by the state government, the CM while addressing the two-day National Sindhi Convention, said, "After 500 years, a grand temple of Lord Ram is being constructed in Ayodhya. Ramlala will be seated again in his temple by the Prime Minister in January." He went on to add, "If Ram Janmabhoomi can be taken back after 500 years, then there is no reason why we cannot take back Sindhu." As Adityanath made the remark, the entire auditorium rang out with thunderous applause, according to the statement.

Adityanath said the Sindhi community needs to tell its present generation about its history, pointing out that the Sindhi community suffered the most after Partition.

He also said that the stubbornness of just one person led to the partition of the country.

"When Partition of the country took place, lakhs of people were massacred. A large area of India became Pakistan. The Sindhi community suffered the most as it had to leave its motherland. Even today, we have to bear the brunt of the tragedy of Partition in the form of terrorism," he said at the event organised by the Sindhi Council of India.

Adityanath said that no civilised society can ever recognise terrorism, extremism or any kind of anarchy.

"If we have to move forward on the path of the welfare of humanity, then the evil tendencies of the society will have to end. Our religious scriptures also give us the same inspiration. Be it respected Jhulelal ji or Lord Shri Krishna, everyone has talked about protecting the good and eliminating the evil for human welfare," he said.

Adityanath said, "Where there is a country, there is a religion too and when there is religion, there is a society in which we all exist." He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terrorism is on its last legs in India.

Adityanath appealed to people to take the pledge of "nation first" to prevent the repeat of a Partition-like tragedy. "We should be prepared to give a befitting reply to anyone who plays with the unity and integrity of the nation." "Sindhi community is an integral part of Sanatan Dharma of India. The Sindhi community has progressed with its efforts even in tough circumstances. Sindhi community has set an example of how to reach the top from zero," he said.

During the event, the CM honoured Padma Bhushan awardee and world billiard champion Pankaj Advani with the 'Sher-e-Sindh' award. PTI CDN VN VN