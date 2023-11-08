There is one guarantee that Congress is going to lose Rajasthan polls: BJP

Jaipur, Nov 8 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday took a dig at the seven "guarantees" announced by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying that there is only one guarantee that the Congress is going to be defeated in the upcoming assembly polls.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi made the remarks a day after Gehlot said the Congress would be contesting assembly elections on seven pre-poll promises announced by him for people of the state.

“There is complete guarantee of removal of the Congress government in the assembly elections,” Trivedi told reporters at the party office here.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that the Congress promised school education in English medium whereas on the ground, 58 per cent posts in schools in the state are vacant.

“Teachers were appointed without preparation but now the same teachers have started requesting for transfer,” he said.

Trivedi also targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his controversial statement on the importance of education among women to control the population.

“In the INDI Alliance formed by these people, it is clear from the kind of disgusting mentality that JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar has towards women that this is not an inclusive alliance but an explosive alliance,” he said.

Trivedi also targeted the Congress over the other "guarantees" announced by CM Gehlot if the Congress forms the government again.

“The Congress came to power in Himachal and Karnataka also on the basis of false guarantees, but the people there are now repenting,” he claimed.

Gehlot has announced seven "guarantees" including an annual honorarium of Rs 10,000 to women head of family, LPG cylinder for Rs 500 to 1.05 crore families, purchase of dung from cattle rearers for Rs 2 per kg, law for old pension scheme for government employees, laptop or tablet to students taking admission in government colleges, insurance cover up to Rs 15 lakh per family to compensate losses due to natural calamity and school education in English medium. Trivedi also said that the Modi government has pushed the IT revolution in the country.

“Where the average broadband speed in 2013 was 1.7 megabits per second, now it is 3.9 megabits per second. Broadband connections reached all over India and data costs were reduced by 25 times,” he said. PTI SDA KVK KVK