There should be no blame game over pollution issue: Punjab CM Mann

Chandigarh, Nov 13 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday said there should be no "blame game" over the pollution issue and stressed that its solution should be found in cooperation with other states.

While addressing a conclave here, Mann also took a jibe at Pakistan's Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for blaming smoke from Indian Punjab affecting air quality there.

"Pakistan Punjab CM Maryam (who is the daughter of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif) is saying that she will write to me...she says your (Punjab) smoke reaches Lahore.

"On the other hand, Delhiwale says your smoke reaches Delhi. It seems our smoke is circling around," he said.

"What should we do? Everybody targets us (Punjab). Its solution has to be found. It is not a problem of Punjab only," said Mann at the conclave.

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is often blamed for the rise in air pollution in Delhi after the paddy harvest in October and November.

As the window for the Rabi crop -- wheat -- is very short after paddy harvest, some farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue for sowing of the next crop.

Replying to a question on Punjab being blamed for pollution, Mann said, "It is also the problem of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Its solution has to be found by sitting together." Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of the conclave here, the chief minister laid emphasis on promoting crop diversification in the state in order to encourage farmers to switch over from paddy to other crops.

He said it should be ensured that farmers get the same earnings from the alternative crops as they make from paddy.

"We want crop diversification. What we get per acre from the paddy, we should get the same from other crops like maize, bajra and masoor daal. Paddy is not even a part of our staple diet," Mann added. PTI CHS KVK KVK