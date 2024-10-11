There should be no casteism on basis of birth: Bhaiyyaji Joshi

Jaipur, Oct 11 (PTI) RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi said on Friday that one should not develop the feeling casteism on the basis of birth.

Joshi was addressing the Vijayadashmi festival organised in Triveni Nagar here on the occasion of the foundation day of the RSS.

"Just as the boundaries of a state cannot create any difference among us, similarly the basis of birth should also not create casteism among us. Any society, whether weak or rich, cannot be separated from the Hindu society," he said.

The former sarkarywah of the RSS said that Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in the preamble of the Constitution presented the country as 'Bharat' and not as a state like Karnataka, Odisha or Tamil Nadu.

"People everywhere, be it Tamil Nadu, Assam, Manipur or Maharashtra, say 'Bharat Mata ki jai'. There can be difference in lifestyle, food habits, way of dressing but there can never be any difference in the minds of the people of India," he said.

''Is caste decided on the basis of birth? Do Jyotirlinga and 51 Shakti Peethas belong to any caste?'' he asked.

Joshi said that two words 'maryada' and 'purushottam' are associated with Lord Ram.

"These two words guide us in many troubles. They disintegrate negative forces and develop divine power. Similarly, in the preamble of the Constitution, Rabindranath Tagore wrote 'We the people of India'. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, everyone says 'Bharat Mata ki jai'," he said.

On the occasion, RSS volunteers took out a procession through various routes. People welcomed the procession by showering flowers at several places. PTI SDA MNK MNK