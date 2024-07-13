There should be no delay in availability of justice to common man, says Madras HC Acting CJ

Puducherry, Jul 13 (PTI) Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice, Justice R Mahadevan, on Saturday stressed that there should be no delay in availability of justice to common man.

Inaugurating new courts on integrated court complex here, Justice Mahadevan advised the judges appointed for the seven new courts to ensure disposal of cases coming before them with an humanism and objective approach.

He also said that crime should come down. The cases should be handled after weighing the full aspects of the litigations and justice should be rendered without delay for the contestants, he said.

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor C P Radhakrishnan, who presided over the function, feared that if there was delay in availability of justice there was a chance for the contestants to approach kangaroo courts for "speedy settlement of their grievances".

He also highlighted the need for financial, judicial and electoral reforms for the larger progress of democracy.

The seven courts inaugurated today include mahila court, fast track court under Negotiable Instruments Act 1881 and a mobile court.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy said that the territorial government would always respond to the infrastructural requirements of the courts. He also said that justice should be available without delay for the people.

Puducherry Assembly Speaker R Selvam, Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan, Judges of Madras High Court Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice C Saravanan, Chief Judge of Puducherry Justice T Chandrasekaran, Puducherry Law Secretary L S Sathiamurthy and office-bearers of Puducherry Bar Association were among those present. PTI COR KH