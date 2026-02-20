There should be no exams, tests for teachers' posting in CBSE schools: Himachal teacher's body

Shimla, Feb 20 (PTI) Himachal Government Teacher Union on Friday demanded exemption from examination to judge the efficiency of qualified and long-experienced state board teachers for posting in CBSE schools.

In a press conference here, the president of the union, Virender Chauhan, said that no teacher is interested in appearing in such tests and inter-board schools transfer of teachers should be continued as per their choice.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh had earlier said that 140 government schools in the state will be affiliated with CBSE from the next academic session. In the first phase, 99 schools have already secured affiliation, while the process for the remaining schools is underway.

These schools are presently affiliated with the Himachal Board of School Education.

Sukhu had said that the CBSE-affiliated schools will have a distinct logo and a uniform colour scheme.

Teachers in the state are welcoming the move of the state government to introduce the CBSE system in government schools, but the efficiency of principals and teachers serving in government schools must be judged based on their results, and 100 per cent vacancies of teachers must be filled, Chauhan said.

The other demands and suggestions included that boys' and girls' schools need not be merged into one institution; rather, they can be strengthened. The promotion channel of principals and teachers should also not be affected and one post of designated vice-principal may be created as per CBSE norms.

Chauhan said the fee of CBSE and state board schools should not be increased, and that privatisation in the education department in any form cannot be accepted.