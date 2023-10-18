There should be strong protest against Israel's alleged bombing of hospital in Gaza: CPI(M)

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 18 (PTI) The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Wednesday condemned Israel's alleged bombing of a hospital in Gaza that killed hundreds.

The CPI(M) state secretariat said there needs to be strong protests all over the world against this alleged action by Israel which can never be accepted by the civilised society.

There should be a strong protest from Kerala against the "murderous" attack, it said in a statement.

The Left party said that such actions which kill hundreds of civilians would only create obstacles in part of a peaceful resolution to the problems in that area.

It said that the attack was made on a population which was already deprived of water, electricity and food due to the blockade of the Gaza strip.

The Hamas militant group blamed the blast on an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli military blamed a rocket misfired by other Palestinian militants Regarding the ongoing violent conflict in the area, the CPI(M) said it was Israel which had been continuously attacking the Gaza Strip for some time and the Hamas only retaliated to the same.

It said the ongoing conflict in the region occurred at a time when there was growing international pressure to end the conflict between Israel and Hamas and give Palestine the state it deserves.

Meanwhile, a prominent Muslim Sunni scholar from Kerala, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to intervene and end the crisis in the west Asian region.

The scholar is also popularly known as Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar.

Musliyar's office, in a statement, said that he has sought a permanent solution to the Palestinian-Israeli crisis to create a peaceful common future.

The war that began on October 7 has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides.

The Gaza Health Ministry said 2,778 Palestinians have been killed and 9,700 wounded. Another 1,200 people across Gaza are believed to be buried under the rubble, alive or dead.

More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed, and at least 199 others, including children, were captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza, according to Israel. PTI HMP HMP SS