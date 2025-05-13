Operation Keller: Three terrorists killed in an encounter in Shopian

National

Security forces personnel during an encounter with terrorists in Shopian, J & K, Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Srinagar: Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Based on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in Shukroo Keller area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there.

Indian Army, in a post on 'X', said, "OPERATION KELLER On 13 May 2025, based on specific intelligence of a #RashtriyasRifles Unit, about presence of terrorists in general area Shoekal Keller, #Shopian, #IndianArmy launched a search and destroy Operation."

In the exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed as their bodies were sighted in the deep vegetation area in the forests, the officials said.

The bodies were yet to be recovered, they added.

The operation is ongoing.

