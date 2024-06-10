There was no delay in handing over Sidharthan case to CBI, says Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 10 (PTI) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday denied allegations that there were attempts to delay the CBI probe in connection with the death of a student of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University at Wayanad.

Replying to a query in the State Assembly on the death of 20-year-old Sidharthan, who was found hanging inside the bathroom of the college hostel on February 18, Vijayan said there was no delay in handing over the case to the CBI and stern action was taken in the matter without any delay.

Vijayan was responding to the question by Kalpetta MLA T Siddhique on the action taken in the matter and allegations that the CBI probe was deliberately delayed.

"The state government did not delay the probe into the matter. But certain officials of the Home Department failed to complete the procedure for handing over the matter to the CBI. Three officials were suspended in this regard," Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister also said the relatives of Sidharthan met him on March 9, and an order to hand over the case to the CBI was issued on the same day itself.

Terming it an unfortunate incident. Vijayan said 20 accused were arrested in the matter based on the investigation.

According to the remand report submitted by the police, his classmates and seniors held a public trial inside the hostel alleging that he had misbehaved with a girl student of the college.

Police have charged the accused under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon), 306 (Abetment of suicide), of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act. PTI RRT RRT SS