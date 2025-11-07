There will be no CM change, it is not easy for Cong to replace Siddaramaiah: Kumaraswamy

Mysuru, Nov 7 (PTI) JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Friday said there will be no chief minister change in Karnataka as is being speculated, as it is not easy for the Congress party to replace Siddaramaiah.

The union minister said, as Siddaramaiah was earlier with the JD(S), he and his party leaders were aware as to what he is capable of doing, which others don't know.

There have been speculations about the chief minister change in the state, when the Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term, after the 20th of this month, which is being referred to by some as "November revolution".

"I don't have any belief in revolution, the discussions have been going on about revolution, but there will be no revolution in my opinion," Kumaraswamy told reporters in response to a question.

Asked if there will be no CM change in his opinion, he said, "nothing will happen. He (Siddaramaiah) was with us earlier, others don't know what he is. As he was with us earlier, we know what he is capable of doing." "It is not easy for Congress to remove him. What discussions have happened between them (within the Congress), we have nothing to do with it," he added. Siddarmaiah had joined the grand old party in 2006 after his ouster from JD(S) of former Prime Minister Deve Gowda.

To question whether Deputy CM D K Shivakumar will become the CM, Kumaraswamy seemingly mocking at the former said, he (Shivakumar) discusses with the god every day about when he will be made the chief minister. "It is between him and the god." Siddaramaiah had recently said he would continue in office for the full five year term, subject to the Congress high command's decision. Responding to a question on Shivakumar's statement that there will be a revolution only in 2028, with Congress returning to power in the state, Kumaraswamy said, many in this state in the past have said that they will be the chief minister or will be in the power in the state for next ten or twenty years.

"You have seen what happened to them. Let's see what happens in 2028," he added.

To a question, what will be the JD(S) role if there is political revolution in the state, the party leader said, "we are not concerned with what they (Congress) will do. We want to organise our party and fight for the issues concerning the people of the state." PTI KSU ADB