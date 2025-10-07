There will be no dearth of funds for preservation of Marathi language: Eknath Shinde

Thane, Oct 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said that for the Mahayuti government, Marathi language was not a matter of votes but of honour, and assured that there would be no dearth of funds towards its preservation.

He was speaking at the 'Abhijat Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Sohla' here.

"I do not want to talk politics here, but some people make use of Marathi for votes. However, for us, it is a matter of honour and respect. It cannot be a political subject for us...," he added.

Shinde expressed happiness over Marathi being accorded the status of a classical language.

He said he was fortunate that a proposal to that effect was forwarded to the Centre during his tenure as chief minister.

"The granting of the status in October 2024 was a great day for Marathi and Marathi people," he said.

There will be no dearth of funds for the mission to preserve Marathi even if it requires cutting short the funds under other heads, Shinde added.

Making the teaching of Marathi compulsory in schools till Class 12, extending its use to technical education, increasing the funding for the Marathi Sahitya Sammelan from lakhs to crores are some of the steps taken by this government, he said.

Setting up a Marathi Bhasha Bhavan in Mumbai and constructing a Marathi Bhavan in London, and making efforts to ensure Marathi is taught in universities across the country are some other measures being undertaken by the government, Shinde added. "Collective efforts of the central and state governments and providing necessary facilities will ensure that the presence of Marathi-speaking people increases in the civil services sector, public sector undertakings, banks and armed forces," he said. PTI COR NP