There will be no election in future if PM Modi comes to power again: Rajasthan Congress chief

Jaipur, Feb 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Thursday targeted the Centre, saying that "there will be no democracy and election in the future" if Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes back to power after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisment

He said the previous Congress government had done better work than any other government in the states. But despite that, the party could not win the Assembly polls last year.

"If we do not act now, the way the country is moving, I can assure that there will be no democracy and no elections in the future. In the coming time, like Pakistan, here too decisions will be taken in closed rooms (regarding) who will be the president, prime minister, minister and chief minister of a state," Dotasra said addressing party workers in Dausa.

He said, "There is no time for differences, we have to think about the country... in which direction it is going and what's going to happen? Is it again going towards slavery? The rule is of dictatorship, and nobody can speak. The democracy is under threat. The poor is getting poorer and a fistful of people are growing bigger." He said the time has come to question the BJP-led Modi government regarding what they have done for jobs, doubling the income, women empowerment, improving the economic policies as promised before the election.

Advertisment

Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully said the present situation across the country is known to all, everywhere the atmosphere is "tense", which will create such a situation that the next generation will not forgive us in the future.

He alleged that the public attention is being diverted. BJP had promised two crore jobs annually, bringing back black money, doubling farmers' income, but nothing happened, he further alleged.

"In 10 years of governance, the unemployment rate is the highest in the country, the black money in foreign countries has increased, beef export has increased and the farmer is fighting on road, while they promised of doubling the income," Jully said. PTI AG MNK MNK MNK