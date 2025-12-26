There will be respectable alliance of Shiv Sena-BJP for civic body polls: Eknath Shinde

Thane, Dec 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said the alliance between his party Shiv Sena and the BJP for elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other civic bodies in the state will be sealed in a "respectable" manner.

Talking to reporters here, he said the alliance talks between the two parties are almost in final stages for the civic body polls in Thane Kalyan Dombivli, Mira Bhayandar and Navi Mumbai civic bodies.

"There will be a respectable alliance in Mumbai. Chief Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) is reviewing the developments of seat-sharing talks. He has directed that an alliance should take place in local body polls," Shinde said.

"Alliance will be done in a respectable manner. We will face the polls as Mahayuti and win," he said.

He added that the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance is based on the ideals of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and BJP leaders Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani.

The alliance between the BJP and the Shiv Sena is a selfless alliance. It is not for power. Some people form alliances for selfish reasons and for power, but this alliance has been formed for the people and for development, he claimed.

Addressing the Vijay Nirdhar Rally in Dombivli town in Thane district, he said the formula of the Mahayuti alliance has been decided and discussions in this regard are in final stages.

"Discussions with CM Fadnavis and state BJP chief Ravindra Chavan are taking final shape," he said.

Addressing another programme in Thane city, where some local leaders joined the Shin Sena, Shinde said the Sena-BJP partnership is an "alliance of ideas" dedicated to carrying forward the ideology of Bal Thackeray.

Elections to 29 civic bodies in the state will take place on January 15, while the counting of votes will take place the next day.