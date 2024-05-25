There would be rare Agniveer left unemployed, Rahul misleading people: Shah

Shimla, May 25 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is spreading false propaganda on the Agniveer military recruitment scheme.

Advertisment

Gandhi, in his first election meeting in Haryana for the Lok Sabha polls on Wednesday, had said that the Agniveer scheme will be scrapped and thrown in the dustbin if the INDIA bloc comes to power. He had also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "turning Hindustan ke jawan into labourers".

Shah said that 25 per cent of the Agniveers would get permanent posting in the Army, while reservations in state government and paramilitary forces would be given to the remaining 75 per cent. Therefore, there would be a rare Agniveer who would not be employed, the home minister said.

Talking to reporters in Dharamshala, Shah said that Gandhi is spreading false propaganda on Agniveer and making an issue by telling lies. "Rahul has started a tradition of making lies a poll issue and Agniveer is the biggest example," the BJP leader said.

Advertisment

"25 per cent of the Agniveers would get permanent posting in the Army. The BJP-ruled state governments have made 10-20 per cent reservation in police for Agniveer besides 10 per cent reservation has also been made in the central paramilitary forces," Shah said.

The Agniveers have been given several relaxations like in age, examination and would also not appear in the physical test, he said, adding that there would be a rare Agniveer who would not be recruited in the state police or central paramilitary forces.

Moreover, private security agencies and companies would also give priority to Agniveers, who would be trained on government expenses, would get a good salary, gratuity and other benefits and also a job, Shah said. PTI BPL BHJ