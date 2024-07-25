There's a 'concept of Shehanshah': Priyanka takes dig at govt after Durbar Hall renaming

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday took a swipe at the Modi government after Rashtrapati Bhavan's iconic 'Durbar Hall' and 'Ashok Hall' were renamed, saying there is "no concept of 'Durbar'" for them but a "concept of 'Shehanshah'".

Venues for different ceremonial functions, the 'Durbar Hall' and the 'Ashok Hall' were on Thursday renamed 'Ganatantra Mandap' and 'Ashok Mandap', respectively.

"The term 'Durbar' refers to courts and assemblies of Indian rulers and the British. It lost relevance after India became a Republic, that is, 'Ganatantra'. The concept of 'Ganatantra' is deeply rooted in Indian society since the ancient times, making 'Ganatantra Mandap' an apt name for the venue," a statement issued by the President's Secretariat said.

Asked about the development, Priyanka Gandhi -- who was leaving Parliament with her brother Rahul Gandhi -- told reporters in Hindi, "There is no concept of 'Durbar' but a concept of 'Shehanshah' … Interesting." 'Durbar Hall' is the venue of important ceremonies and celebrations such as the presentation of national awards.