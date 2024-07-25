There's a concept of 'shehanshah': Priyanka's dig at govt after Durbar Hall renaming

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday took a swipe at the Modi government after the Rashtrapati Bhavan's iconic 'Durbar Hall' and 'Ashok Hall' were renamed, saying there is no concept of 'durbar' for them but a "concept of 'shehanshah' (emperor)".

Venues for different ceremonial functions, the 'Durbar Hall' and the 'Ashok Hall' were on Thursday renamed 'Ganatantra Mandap' and 'Ashok Mandap', respectively.

"The term 'Durbar' refers to courts and assemblies of Indian rulers and the British. It lost relevance after India became a Republic, that is, 'Ganatantra'. The concept of 'Ganatantra' is deeply rooted in Indian society since the ancient times, making 'Ganatantra Mandap' an apt name for the venue," a statement issued by the President's Secretariat said.

Asked about the development, Priyanka Gandhi, who was leaving Parliament with her brother Rahul Gandhi, told reporters, "There is no concept of 'durbar' but a concept of 'shehanshah' ... Interesting." Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil said that according to the Constitution, the President works based on the aid and advice of the government.

"This government specialises in changing names... They have changed these names because they have nothing else left to do. But ultimately, the public is watching and aware... they are on crutches now," he said.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said this government has a "fetish" for changing names and they think that by doing this they are bringing back some past glory.

"They have changed the names of streets and public places and now they are tinkering with names etched in Indian history in the Rashtrapati Bhavan as well, so it is unfortunate. They should be focusing on building new institutions and naming them instead of renaming institutions," he said.

'Durbar Hall' is the venue for important ceremonies and celebrations such as the presentation of national awards.