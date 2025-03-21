There's no problem even if we have to lose power for Ram temple: Yogi Adityanath

Ayodhya (UP), Mar 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said there was no problem even if they had to lose power for the Ram temple.

In his address after starting the Literature Festival in Ayodhya, Adityanath mentioned the development of the temple town and his faith in Ram temple after becoming the chief minister in 2017.

He said his three generations -- late Mahant Digvijay Nath of Gorakhpeeth, Brahmalin Mahant Avaidyanath and Yogi Adityanath himself -- were dedicated to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Narrating an incident, Adityanath said, "I had no problem but... there was a large section of the bureaucracy that used to say that even going to Ayodhya would create controversy... I said if controversy arises, let it happen. But there is a need to think about Ayodhya as well." He said, "There was a section which said if you go then there will be talk of Ram temple. I asked who have we come for to power?" Adityanath said, "There is no problem even if we have to lose power for Ram temple." The chief minister then reminded the people of 'Deepotsav' which started in Ayodhya in 2018 and is being organised in a grand manner every year.

While discussing the Ram Mandir movement, Adityanath said Ayodhya should get the respect it has been entitled to for centuries. When the plan to celebrate Deepotsav in Ayodhya was made, some people raised questions about it, but today millions of devotees participate in it, he added. PTI CDN KSS KSS